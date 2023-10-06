Time passes, crazy figures are spent and PSG does not end up being an elite team. The club once again this summer market has surpassed historical figures in the arrival of players, because in the end with the signing of Kolo Muani the sheikhs were around 400 million euros in purchases this market and the start of the team’s season of Luis Enrique has been fatal, they are not leaders either locally or within the Champions League.
In fact, this Wednesday PSG received a harsh punishment from Newcastle United in the Champions League. The English team had no mercy with the French team who were crushed 4-1 on their visit to English soil. This result brought more than one piece of the French team into reality, one of them Kylian Mbappé, who today more than ever understands that continuing with the sheikhs’ team is wasting time.
From France they report that Mbappé is looking forward to time flying and for his contract to end with PSG as soon as possible to leave the club for Real Madrid. The information indicates that Kylian is not at all happy in the capital of France and knows that this summer he has to sign for the merengue team no matter what, he does not plan to make the same mistake twice, that failure in his career which was to renew with the sheikhs for an incomparable contract.
