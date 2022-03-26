Analyst David Gibson has unveiled how much did Microsoft pay to have Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass: between 5 and 10 million dollars. This is a very high figure, but certainly not what it might seem.

Gibson has unveiled the data starting from the rumors about the imminent announcement of Project Spartacus, the new subscription service from Sony for PlayStation, explaining the reason for some of the choices that emerged from the various rumors, which make the offer of the new subscription less attractive. compared to that of the Xbox Game Pass, but still interesting.

Gibson then developed his concept by explaining how the Game Pass economy works. In fact Square Enix grossed about $ 2 per subscriber, compared to $ 29 per copy sold on the physical market. Sure, the $ 2 is all profits, but according to him not all publishers could afford to do the same, given the current low cost of the Xbox Game Pass.

We add that we must certainly consider the fact that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has arrived on the Xbox Games Pass after having largely exhausted its commercial cycle. Square Enix called the results below expectations, so it’s no surprise that they accepted Microsoft’s offer to monetize a bit.