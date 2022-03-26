Since the group was formed Stellantisthanks to the merger between FCA and PSA, trade unions’ concerns about the automotive workforce in Italy have become pressing. In our country there are several industrial poles related to the brands of the group, but almost all are linked to the world of the internal combustion engine, and little to the electric one on which Stellantis must in any case focus in relation to what the competition does. On several occasions, the risk of job loss has been raised. What if, on the contrary, Stellantis became a great opportunity to be exploited?

According to reports Automotive Newsciting a paper on Stellantis’ industrial planning, Opel and DS could land in Italy with their own production line, dedicated to medium-sized electric cars. The two brands would land a Melfi, therefore with a possible strengthening of the related plant or, at the limit, its reorganization. Opel thinks about the future model Mantawhile for DS there is suggestion DS 9 Crossback. The production of the French car could start by the end of 2024, while the German one would arrive on the assembly line in 2025. In this case, the blow would be for the German industry: the car will replace the Opel Insignia, which is built in Germany.

With the promised synergies, Stellantis therefore seems to keep the promise, also reaffirmed by the CEO Carlos Tavares, not to close any factory. In Melfi these synergies will be based on the STLA Medium platform, capable of accommodating vehicles from 4.3 to 5 meters, with battery packs from 87 to 104 kWh and with a range of up to 700 kilometers. In total, in Melfi, future lines dedicated to electric vehicles should be four. There will also be room for the future Lancia Aurelia. The production of batteries will also be organized on site.

What will happen to Jeep instead? The Renegade could move to Spain, and even the new generation Ypsilon could find its industrial destination there. However, these plans may also change depending on other factors, such as the choices of governments on investments in electricity and renewable energy. The investments of other companies not directly connected to Stellantis should also not be underestimated: if, for example, there were more semiconductor production in Italy, then the chances for new synergies and new jobs could increase.