a few months ago Square Enix showed that she was not very happy with the sales of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. That didn’t sit too well with Eidos-Montrealwho developed the game.

But it seems that things are changing. All thanks to one of the most popular video game services today, Xbox GamePass. That is what this study revealed in the voice of one of its representatives in a recent comment.

This is the creative director senior Jean Francois Dugas, which is part of this developer. Before a well-known media outlet, he commented that the game is not perfect and highlighted ‘can always be better’.

Afterwards, he wondered ‘but is it a big trip? And is there something this year or last year that you played that is different from everything else? And is it worth spending your time?’. How can you see what you are looking for? Dugas is to invite reflection on what this title offers.

To the above, he added ‘I honestly think it is, from a game point of view’. He stated that the team in charge of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy He did his best to make it a success, but it seems that it was not enough.

Jean Francois Dugas he thinks the problem is that the franchise the game is based on is new to the video game market, so it’s likely that a lot of people don’t know exactly what it is.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is well received on Xbox Game Pass

can’t blame Dugas for thinking like that. Before the movie came out Marvel Studios several thought that nothing would go well for him. But a proper cast, fun story, and great music made the difference.

Luckily, the game is doing well in Xbox GamePass. That according to the director of narrative Mary DeMarlewhat did he say ‘what I love now is that people, especially with Games Pass, play it and share the experience’.

DeMarie he continued saying ‘we make games to reach people, to ‘hit’ the audience. And it’s great that I’m finding her, and it’s great that she’s still moving forward.’.

What was not shared are concrete figures about how it is doing to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in the service of Xbox. maybe soon Square Enix share information about it or we will have to wait for an earnings report from the company.

Source.