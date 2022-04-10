The Garmin Forerunner 45 is one of the best running watches in its price range and, if you’re on the hunt for an entry-level GPS fitness tracker, this smartwatch might be just the thing, although it might.

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is an upgrade to the old and affordable Forerunner 35, however this new model still offers simple, no-nonsense run tracking in a watch that will prove to be indispensable in normal outdoor activities, plus it now comes with some of the features of training and fitness that we are used to seeing in the higher-end watches in the Garmin product range.

If you need to have more reasons to potentially buy the Garmin Forerunner 45, know that today it is on sale on Amazon to € 114.90one 43% discount on the list price, and this translates into a savings of € 85however if you don’t know the product, don’t know it enough, or are missing features, keep reading this article.

Reasons to buy the Garmin Forerunner 45

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is the GPS running watch with all the running features you could ever need, in a sleek and lightweight smartwatch that you’ll want to wear all day and night, also because it monitors your heart rate on your wrist, giving you an almost immediate response, also accompanied by a battery that lasts up to 7 days.

Among the various features of the Garmin Forerunner 45, we find the Garmin Coach’s free adaptive training plans with GPS that tracks pace, distance, intervals between workouts and much more.

These adaptive training plans include guidance from expert coaches and free training plans that fit you and your goals, these then sync right to your watch, and you can change yours. workout routines with activity profiles for cycling, treadmill running, indoor track, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more.

Track where you run and get accurate stats, including distance, pace and intervals.

Find out if you are having a quiet, balanced or stressful day thanks to relaxation reminder who will also ask you to do a short breathing activity. Receive heart rate data along with alerts if your heart rate stays too high or too low while you are resting, e measure how hard your heart is working during activities, even underwater.

With the Garmin Forerunner 45 you can say goodbye to lost messages with smart notifications right on your wristyou will also find the function with integrated accident detection and assistance functions, which will send your position to the contacts marked in the “emergency” list, among other things the 7 days of battery in smartwatch mode, can even become 13 in mode GPS.

Incident detection is enabled by default only for certain activity profiles.

As I said, the Garmin Forerunner 45 is a real smartwatch as you can receive emails, SMS and alerts directly on the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone, plus the sweat-ready silicone strap makes rubbing a memory of the past.

Download custom watch faces, add data fields and get apps and widgets from the Connect IQ Store, or easily control the music playing on your phone so you can skip songs without missing a beat.

Upload your activities toGarmin Connect app to interact with a thriving online community where people on the go can connect and compete and even share their triumphs via social media.

