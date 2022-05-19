On November 12, 2018, death occurred, at the age of 95 from the creative genius of comics Stanley Martin Lieber, better known as Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics. Now, after a long pause after his death, the image of the iconic artist could return to the big screens.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel signed a 20-year contract with Stan Lee Universe to “license Lee’s name and likeness for use in future film and television productions, as well as Disney theme parks, various ‘experiences,’ and merchandising,” the outlet said.

Stan Lee Universe is a Genius Brands International company and POW! Entertainment, and in practice his deal with Marvel Studios means that company will have permission to use the creator’s name, likeness and voice in their future projects. The agreement would imply that Marvel Studios can use both existing material that the writer made in life or even recreate the figure of him digitally.

Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands commented on this deal: “The audience revered Stan and if it is done with taste and class, and with respect for who he was, he will be welcomed. He is a beloved figure and long after you and I are gone, he will continue to be the essence of Marvel.”