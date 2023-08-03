Second Dinnersoftware house creator of Marvel Snap, has unveiled what are its plans for the future of the game, anticipating what are the features that players can expect for the short term but also what are currently ideas for the future. To capture the attention in the section “Coming Soon” are definitely the launch of the official version pc Of Marvel Snap and improvements to the card upgrade mechanics. Among the ideas currently not yet in development, however, the willingness of the developers to introduce a system stands out Guilds.

At launch the version pc Of Marvel Snap it will have the same features as the mobile version, and will be optimized for use on larger screens. The upgrade of the cards will be completely revised, and will have completely different mechanics from the current ones. Furthermore, each season will have its own soundtrack, while the conquest mode will undergo changes aimed at speeding up the experience. Players will therefore be able to skip videos and animations, and also take advantage of other interface improvements.

Among the improvements in development but not expected in the short term, we find the levels of prestige, collectible emojis and custom shops, while the introduction of a guild system is currently only an idea.