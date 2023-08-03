At Silverstone between World Championship and prospects. Bez: “I didn’t expect to fight for the title. Next year? I’d like the official GP24: better if it were with the VR46…”. Marc: “Wrong approach at the start of the year: now we need to find the best situation for me and Honda to fight for the title”

Behind Pecco Bagnaia, the fight is open, with many riders busy focusing on their goals. That of Jorge Martin, the first ‘of the others’, 35 points behind Bagnaia, is clear: “I’m coming here after a slight surgery, I’ve worked to get back to 100%, but I have to understand how my leg is, but Silverstone I like it: it suits me and the Ducati. World three? I don’t think so, we’re not even halfway through the season and it’s soon to limit the battle to three riders, but I’ll do my best to fight until the end”.

Another rival of Pecco, Marco Bezzecchi, amazed with the two victories of the season and an unexpected role as a pretender to the title: "I'm a revelation? I didn't expect a start to the season of this level in my only second year in MotoGP, but I had confidence in myself to do it – says the Ducati VR46 rider -. It's nice to be a contender for the title, but it's strange: life is different now, many recognize me and stop me on the street, but MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycling and it's just amazing to be competitive at this level with the bigger guys. . The new rules? I don't agree with changing the rules mid-season: I don't see any problems for FP1, while it won't be easy to check the tire pressures, because if you have so many riders in front of you they can get up and become an element of risk, but I think the team know how to handle them". Finally, a mention of 2024 with his name alongside an official GP24 between team Pramac and VR46: "I would like a factory bike because I think I deserve it: if it were with the VR46 I'd be happy, but if it were to be with another team it will well all the same".

The break was very important for Marc Marquez, who had to rebuild physically and mentally after so many crashes: "The holidays were precious for recovering and rebuilding the confidence we need and which we had somewhat lost – says the Honda rider Hrc-. I stopped at Assen because the rib wasn't just cracked, but fractured: now I'm back on my feet, but my ankle and leg aren't quite as I'd like." As for his relationship with Honda, which appeared more than in crisis to the point of thinking about an early divorce, Marquez clarifies how things stand: "Honda is working, they did some tests with Bradl but here I'll have the same bike as in Assen with a small electronics update, while the new aerodynamic package has not yet been approved. I'm here to work together with the team and grow for the future: the break helped me reflect with a calm mind. I understood that in this beginning of 2023 we didn't have a correct approach because we thought we could win races and the title and instead we have to work to try to win in the future. The goal is to work together and improve the whole project that includes rider, team and bike: the European manufacturers have appeared much more aggressive, but Honda historically has good potential to change the situation. 2024? I have a contract with Honda, but we need to understand which bike we will have: the new bike must be tested after the next tests and understand how it goes. If you want to do well in 2024, you have to lay the foundations now and for this, the best situation must be found for me and Honda to fight for the title for next season: that's our only goal."