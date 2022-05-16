The Marvel Cinematic Universe It is currently the biggest phenomenon in cinema and comics, and it is that the continuous productions of both series and movies have caused more and more people to feel attracted to the multiverse created by Kevin Feige.

However, not all of his titles end up having the desired success, since some of his projects end up undergoing various modifications or are even cancelled.

This is the case of “MOD OK”, the Marvel series that aired on Star+ and that it has been canceled after its first season.

“MODOK” featured 10 episodes. Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″: the 6 script holes and questions that were left unanswered

What was “MODOK” about?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “After spending years failing to take over the world and fighting superheroes along the way, MODOK, after being fired from his company AIM after it went bankrupt and was sold to rival GRUMBL, she begins to deal with her beleaguered family while dealing with a midlife crisis.”

Why was “MODOK” cancelled?

The animated show for adults used the stop motion technique and was created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, with production by Marvel Studios.

Its first season, made up of 10 episodes, had an argument far from the UCM, but according to the official media Variety it was canceled in the last hours without giving official reasons for the measure.