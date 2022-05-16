I am surprised and saddened by the pride with which so many people today define themselves as content creators. What a servile way to depreciate one’s own work, one’s own vocation.

Facing a social network, a platform, a medium, we can be content creators, but facing ourselves it is sad nonsense. The desire to communicate through a medium (written, oral, musical, pictorial, interpretive, audiovisual) is exclusive to the human being. Expressing complex, symbolic, abstract, comic ideas, or simply nonsense is the miracle of Homo sapiens. It is that, a miracle. To think that a song is content for Spotify is to set aside that miracle and conceive that unique capacity as part and circumstance of an industrial gear. Being the useful fool.

Of course, every nonsense that we upload to networks is content for the platform. “Today I had avocado for breakfast, LOL”: content. “Olé mental health”: content. A poem by Alfred: content. Regardless of the nature of that content, whoever creates it is expressing something that they want to share. The one who defines himself as a content creator usually aspires to be an advertisement man. I will quote myself influencer favorite: “Well, girls, today is the big day. I’m going to show you how I make my waves”. And it shows you how to make waves with a curling iron that pays for that video. The triumph of the voice “content creator” is the failure of creation as an end in itself.

To think that the flowers exist so that the vases have content is an insane perversion of the meaning of things. The important thing is the flower, not the vase. Huxley warned us about a world in which humans come to love their servitude. Let’s prevent it from becoming a reality. Let’s avoid Trojan horses as the expression “content creator”.

