Speaking of updates and news, we now know when we will be able to find out more about Marvel Rivals: at Gamescom 2024 .

Marvel Rivals is currently in closed beta and is convincing many players and fans of comic book heroes. Obviously it is a game designed to be continuously updated so what we have seen up to this point is only a part of what it will be possible to experience in the future.

New Marvel Rivals Presentation Date and Time

More specifically, the Marvel Rivals team will show something new about the multiplayer video game during Opening Night LiveThe event organizer, Geoff Keighley, revealed it by sharing it all on Twitter as you can see below.

Keighley writes: “Tune in to Gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 20, to hear about new Heroes and updates for Marvel Rivals. The live stream will begin at 11:00 p.m. ET at openingnightlive.com.”

Obviously the live broadcast will be visible on YouTube, Twitch and the main social networks. Multiplayer.it will follow the event live and will comment on it with you.

Speaking of Marvel Rivals, it is possible that we will be able to find out details such as a release date, but considering the image shown by Keighley we can assume without too many doubts that a map based on Wakanda will be one of the novelties. Black Panther is already present in the game, but there could be room for other characters, such as Killmonger or Shuri.

We just have to wait for official news on the matter. In the meantime, we leave you with our in-depth article: What Marvel Rivals can learn from Overwatch 2 and vice versa.