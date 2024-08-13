There is no certain evidence in the search for the murderer of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old from Terno d’Isola, in the Bergamo area. The woman was killed on the night of July 30 with three stab wounds to the back and one to the chest.

A man was arrested in Stezzano a few days ago, Wednesday 7 August. The 33-year-old who was stopped was found in possession of 38 grams of cocaine. The man had been tracked down after some witnesses placed his presence near the seized box in via Castegnate, the same street where the crime took place. For now, however, there are no important connections between him and the Verzeni murder.

The man declared to the investigators to be in Terno that night, but not to sleep in that garage that had been seized for some time. Inside the garage, the police also found and seized two cell phones and a knife on which no traces of blood were found.

In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit and the ROS, under the leadership of the public prosecutor Emanuele Marchisio, continue to check the footage of the cameras that insist on the area of ​​Sharon Verzeni’s murder. The investigators also acquired the recordings from a week before the crime, to verify how Sharon Verzeni’s evening walks took place and who may have followed and “studied” her. It is necessary to understand how usual they were and whether she had been seen in the company of anyone.

At the moment it has been rebuilt journey of the woman that night, the day of the crime. Verzeni walked from Via Merelli, where she lived, passing in front of the sports center. Then she crossed Via Roma and Piazza VII Martiri, until she reached Via Castegnate, where she was then fatally shot. Investigators are trying to understand how the killer managed to escape and disappear quickly.

One possibility is that the guilty fled on foot through Vicolo Castello. Here, however, there are three cameras, heading towards Via Rota, an area without any video surveillance system. Another hypothesis is that he took the direction of the square. Along the road there is a residential complex, with a pedestrian crossing that connects Via Castegnate and Via Don Rota, also without cameras. The Carabinieri are summoning all the residents of these last streets of the town, in the hope that new and important information will emerge.