NetEase and Marvel Games have revealed a new adventure in the superhero multiverse, Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play 6-on-6 team-based shooter that will bring beloved comic book icons to PC. This game will feature heroes and villains from the most famous groups in the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men and many more. While they have not yet announced a release date, NetEase and Marvel have shared that Marvel Rivals will have a Closed Alpha Test in May. They also revealed that this adventure will initially include a roster of characters ranging from Black Panther to Doctor Strange, through Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, up to Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Storm, Star-Lord and The Punisher.

Marvel Rivals promises ever-evolving battlefields that will be destroyed by the cascade of powers exhibited in each match, whether it takes place in Asgard, 2099 Tokyo, or elsewhere. The destruction and modification of the surrounding environment will not only be spectacular to behold but will also offer significant tactical advantages against adversaries. Thanks to the synergy between heroes, players who find the right combination of characters will be able to unlock special powers. For example, Rocket Raccoon will be able to jump on Groot's back to become more powerful, while Hulk will be able to unleash Gamma energy on Iron Man for a devastating attack.

Like many other free-to-play games, Marvel Rivals will continue to evolve and add new content as the seasons progress, including new playable characters, maps and more. Each new season will further delve into the story of Marvel Rivals, written by NetEase's writing team. In this multiverse, Doctor Doom and his future version from the year 2099 are engaged in a fierce battle that has led to the collision of countless universes in the Time Tangle. To keep things from getting worse, heroes and villains across the multiverse will have to put aside their differences and unite to save everything we know.