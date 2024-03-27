First of all, the air quality is negatively affected by the sand. The increase in drought and desertification does not help.

A yellow sky it is literally enveloping the people of Palermo this morning. It seems that the Sicilian capital has been hit by some curse that condemns everyone to a dark atmosphere even during the day.

The one above PalermoIn fact, it is a cloud of sand from the Sahara desert, transported here by the Scirocco wind which has been intensifying for a couple of days. This is a phenomenon that has drastically reduced air quality, causing considerable inconvenience to residents.

The Scirocco wind It has been blowing incessantly for just over 24 hours, most intensely on the evening of Tuesday 26 March, over Palermo, Sicily and the rest of Southern Italy with less intensity. The weather forecast predicts a return to normality starting tomorrow. The warm southerly wind is also expected to ease resulting in a drop in temperatures.

The phenomenon has nothing to do with possible earthquakes, as is sometimes thought, but involves the transport of significant quantities of fine dust. First of all, air quality is negatively affected. Episodes like this tend to be seasonal and are often followed by a change in weather conditions. The increase in drought and desertification that is affecting the South of the continent does not help.

The dense sandy air of the Sahara has caused an increase in cases in Palermo's emergency room, particularly with eye problems and respiratory difficulties. Doctors, in fact, recommend using anti-Covid masks to protect the airways and sunglasses for the eyes. All this sand is covering businesses and cars.

In addition to Sicily, the Scirocco wind affected all of Southern Italy. In fact, Naples also woke up this morning under a yellowish sky. Calabria is also affected by the sand from the Sahara, which has reached Reggio Calabria and its province.