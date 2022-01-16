The fans of UCM have already been able to see the confirmation of Loki as a bisexual character in the Disney Plus series and also the inclusion of Phastos in Eternals as the franchise’s first gay superhero. Now, according to a well-known insider, the next step for Marvel would be to present the first lesbian relationship between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded so much that, at this point, it would be rare or unlikely not to have characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. LGBTIQ+ community.

In such a way, the insider MyTimeToShineHello, known on Twitter for revealing information about movies like Spiderman no way home (anticipated the appearance of Venom in the post-credits scene), has revealed that the studio would present their first lesbian relationship.

Insider tweet MyTimeToShineHello. Photo: Twitter

Carol [Danvers] x Valkyrie is going to happen” , the account tweeted, assuring that the union between Captain Marvel and Thor’s friend would be seen on screen.

It should be noted that for some time the rumor emerged in networks that both characters would have a love relationship in Thor: Love and thunder.

Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson’s reactions

Last year, Brie Larson posted a photo of herself with Tessa Thompson with the message “We are cooking something” and aroused the excitement of Marvel fans in the LGTBIQ+ community.

Brie Larson’s tweet with Valkyrie. Photo: Twitter

Also, in a 2019 interview for Variety, Thompson commented that her character is bisexual in the comics and that she would be open to a polyamorous relationship for Valkyrie.