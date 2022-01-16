Liverpool knocked down Brentford’s score 3-0.

Liverpool has hurt football second in the English Premier League when they defeated Brentford 3-0 at home.

Liverpool, which overtaken Chelsea in the league table, are 11 points behind Manchester City. Liverpool have a match played less.

The top scorer started Fabinho, who pushed the ball into the net Trent Alexander-Arnoldin corner kick just before the break.

In the second half Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took the hosts already in the lead with two goals, and the final scores beautified Takumi Minamino Brentford guard Alvaro Fernandezin after a bad mistake.

Roberto Firmino cut off the goalkeeper’s weak pass on the edge of the penalty area and provided Minamino with an easy spot to finish.

Forward of the Finnish national team Marcus Forss sat throughout the match on the Brentford bench.

In the second match of the day, Leeds beat West Ham 3–2. Leeds Jack Harrison scored all three goals for his team.