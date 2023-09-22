Marvel Studios is about to release the second season of his successful series “Loki”starring actor Tom Hiddleston, the world premiere of this series is scheduled for October 5 on the Disney+ streaming service and beyond the public’s expectation of the production of the ‘Thor’ villain, Jonathan Majors’ return tarnishes success that this could have.

In this season, one of the characters crucial to the plot, which explores concepts such as multiverses and variations in time, is Kang: The Conquerorwho is played by actor Jonathan Majors, and an advertisement raises concern among those who ask for justice for the acts allegedly committed by the interpreter in the past.

Jonathan Majors’ participation in the series had been a cause of uncertainty due to an incident of gender violence in which he was involved at the end of March 2023. The 33-year-old actor was arrested on charges of having assaulted a woman he claimed to be his girlfriend, he was later released on bail and is currently facing a trial to determine his guilt or innocence in relation to these charges.

Jonathan Majors’ legal team has emphatically denied all allegations against him, maintaining that the incident in question was simply a misunderstanding. It is important to note that in similar cases, other studios have chosen to immediately terminate the contracts of the individuals involved.

However, Marvel Studios has skipped the legal matter in which one of its actors is accused for gender violence and has chosen to wait for the case to be resolved before making a decision regarding Jonathan Majors’ continuity in the series.

‘Loki 2′ production excited about Jonathan Majors’ return as Kang

Meanwhile, the series producers are excited about the addition of Kang: The Conqueror and they have made a prominent announcement about it. Kevin Wright, executive of “Loki 2”, expressed his excitement at having this character in the series, stating:

“Victor Timely, the version of Kang that appears in Loki, is someone we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang: The Conqueror, he has a very fun comic history. He has all these iterations behind him. It was something we’ve always wanted do in Loki. And I think we’re really excited about how it fits into the season. It’s a big part of the series.”

Second season of ‘Loki’ premieres on Disney Plus on October 5 in Mexico, it is emerging as the new success of Marvel Studios.

Despite the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors due to a gender violence trial, Marvel Studios has decided to wait for the case to be resolved before making a determination about its participation in the “Loki” series.. Meanwhile, Marvel executives are eager to introduce Kang: The Conqueror as a highlight in the series’ second season.