A lesson on the development of intelligence and the changes in the brain that gave rise to verbal language does not seem like the most common subject for 7-year-olds.

But in this school they teach about this and many other topics that keep the children stimulated, who raise their hands without stopping to ask insightful questions and give their opinion on what their teacher explains, who patiently answers one by one.

In the so-called Talent Attention Center (CEDAT), located in Mexico City, all its students have a common denominator: being gifted. Or put another way, according to the official explanation, they have an IQ greater than 130 points.

Here, along with more advanced classes in science, history or languages, students receive other subjects such as robotics or knowledge about medicine and first aid from gifted or specialist teachers.

But equally striking is to see that the children are gathered in classes not by their age (ranging between 2.5 and 17 years), but by their intellectual capacity and development.

This is because everyone progresses at their own pace, but on average, these students learn between 30% and 50% faster than the average child. This allows them to pass two grades in a single school year… or even more.

Bored at other schools

The arrival of gifted students to this center, whose managers define it as the largest of its kind in Latin America, is not always easy.

First, because they are often difficult to locate. Some common behaviors in these children – they are distracted in traditional school because they are bored, they are hyperactive… – are sometimes responded to with wrong diagnoses such as attention deficit disorder and even with strong medications such as antipsychotics or antidepressants.

To give you an idea, it is estimated that around 3% of the population is gifted, which among minors in Mexico would be equivalent to one million children and adolescents. However, according to CEDAT, more than 11,500 are not identified in the country.

But once detected, their arrival at a center like this with specialized teaching changes their life completely, especially by surrounding themselves with people with the same abilities with whom they live without fear of rejection.

“My other school was easy. I liked astronomy but I didn’t talk to my friends about it because it made me sad. I was so young… it was like being a ‘mini-teacher,'” says Alexis Martínez, a 7-year-old CEDAT student. years.

“On the other hand, here I learn things that are not for children my age, that others would be like… ‘what is this?’. But it makes me happy to see these things,” he adds.

His partner Mikella Gamborino agrees. “The other schools were very easy. I sit here, I talk and I say ‘oh, I’m with mine now’. I do feel a difference, I feel better and I communicate better.”

Listening to Alexis and Mikella is almost hypnotizing. Once the initial embarrassment has passed, they show their talkativeness and mental acuity by talking almost non-stop. They interrupt each other, complement each other, and jump from one topic to another without realizing it, with huge contagious smiles.

He explains to us in great detail the ins and outs of the periodic table of elements, and tells us what he would like to study more about Edwards syndrome (“a trisomy on chromosome 18,” he explains) to help those who cause delays. serious in development. She surprises us by introducing herself in Mandarin Chinese, one of the several languages ​​she studies.

“Bookworm” stereotype

But among so many topics that reveal their higher intellectual level, they also talk about others that remind us that they are still 7-year-old children.

They talk about Japanese anime (“they are Japanese cartoons, like Chavo del 8 here,” Alexis clarifies) and jokes they read in a book. They are both excited when they are allowed to enter, amidst shouts and commotion, a small supermarket where they are taught about savings and home economics, and Mikella cannot hold back her laughter when she tries to operate, with more or less success, a small remote-controlled robot.

Breaking stereotypes about the gifted and emphasizing that they continue to be children is one of the objectives of CEDAT.

“When we talk about genius children, we still think of the typical maladjusted or static nerd or bookworm. But this is a prototype that they do not usually meet. Nor are they traditionally the children who get A’s in school, often because they are no longer interested. “explains Andrew Almazán, a teacher at CEDAT and son of the directors of the center that was founded in 2010.

He knows well what he is talking about because they detected that he was gifted at the age of 4, when he already knew how to read and write. He remembers how much he was bored in classes, that he was hyperactive and that he liked to move a lot, which led him to suffer bullying and also led to behavioral and authority problems with teachers.

“Sometimes I would find an error and question them. I told them that it wasn’t right, that it wasn’t accurate. And then I had to learn that you don’t question it when you’re 5 years old, that a teacher doesn’t like to be told that It’s wrong,” he recalls, amused.

He ended up leaving traditional school at the age of 9 and there began an incredible academic career. At 12 she began studying Psychology and Medicine at university. His two bachelor’s degrees were followed by six master’s degrees and two doctorates from prestigious centers such as Harvard in the United States or Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Today, at only 28 years old and newly married, he continues studying and conducting research on gifted minors in Mexico from CEDAT.

This center does not receive any public financial support but is financed completely privately thanks to tuition and fee payments from the students’ families, who must always have a minimum coefficient of 130 to be admitted.

However, the center assures that the fees can be customized to the lowest economic capabilities of the families with other modalities, such as teaching fewer hours per day or monthly advice for those who live outside of Mexico City.

More boys than girls

In Dr. Almazán’s studies, a reality always comes to light that is also visible in the hallways of CEDAT: the existence of fewer gifted girls than boys.

Almazán affirms that there are genetic factors that explain this reality, since for a girl to be gifted she must have two parents who are also gifted. In the case of a child, however, it is enough for only one of the parents to be the parent.

Furthermore, he also points out that in many cases it is more difficult to find these girls because “socially they can be more passive, they obey more than the boy, who clashes more and who ends up having a test done to see what happens to him. But many of them “they blend in more with the environment in order to be accepted.”

“For all this we see that there is still a considerable discrepancy in gender issues that we are trying to close. The gap should not be greater than six boys to four girls, but instead it is stronger… seven to four, or even eight to two,” says the expert.

When these children are not offered an education adapted to their reality, “there is like a process of atrophy,” Almanza compares. Capacities are lost due to lack of use and this makes these people frustrated or even depressed.

The expert recognizes that there are still great challenges such as raising awareness among both society and the authorities that these children exist. “Now there is more awareness that medicating them is not the solution, but sometimes the pressure also makes some parents think that giving them treatment is easier… There are many challenges, but we are motivated,” he tells BBC Mundo.

Meanwhile, Alexis and Mikella continue their training at CEDAT and dream about their future. He aspires to be “a chemist, a veterinarian or a doctor.” She wants to be an astronaut, but she aims for an even greater ambition if possible.

“I want to study human cells so that they mutate and have characteristics… do you know Flash, who goes super fast? The human body could end up having those characteristics that we see on television. Many are going to think that that is not true and that I am crazy, but it can be achieved,” she says convinced.

Before saying goodbye, we ask him for a phrase that motivates them and Alexis recites one from Albert Einstein: “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

“It inspires me because it’s like it doesn’t matter what you know now. What matters is that you’re going to discover things, and that’s going to be what’s going to make you smart,” he says before returning to his classroom.

What is the profile of gifted children?

Hyperactivity, which decreases when a demanding or interesting task is presented.

Fast learning.

Distracted (due to hypersensitivity of the senses), although with the ability to learn without paying attention.

He participates in adult conversations, can understand them and likes to talk with older people.

Continuously assembles objects or structures.

He tends to want to impose his rules.

Sensitive in the emotional area.

You have a low tolerance for frustration, which generates a tireless search to always achieve your goals.

