Jake Gyllenhaal It was one of the most important additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to its acting level and decorated filmography. The expectations were high and the interpreter did not disappoint his followers: he surprised everyone by becoming Mysterio.

In conversation with Vanity fair, he revealed how his experience was during the filming. Far from having a negative appreciation, he confessed that he rediscovered how happy he could be as an artist in front of the camera.

“When I entered ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘ Something interesting happened to me. I think I was taking this whole acting thing too seriously. In fact, I am sure of it. He had lost the sense of interpretation and entertainment. I no longer had fun like before, ”he told the media.

“I wasn’t the person I am: that kind of class buffoon who found it funny to move a shoulder and make a face. It was such a cathartic thing to be able to throw away that seriousness and become the actor that I always wanted to be in many ways” he continued.

In this way, the actor rediscovered that enjoying the moment and the people close to him is the best way to live: “I found all the fun and gratitude in the shooting. It was like it was a family when we were making the movie. The important thing is the experience you can have with the people around you”.

“I found myself with Marvel Studios. I realized that acting can be a lot of fun, you know? Just enjoy it! The people around you are fabulous! Enjoy them too. Enjoy life, because it passes too quickly, ”she concluded.

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio in the MCU. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaal in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

The actor brought to life Mysterio, the classic Spider-Man villain in the comics and now on the big screen. As we saw, he was belittled by Tony Stark in the past and decided to take over the world using his technology, but was stopped by the superhero.

Most likely, we won’t see him again in the MCU, given that he passed away at the end of the movie. However, the multiverse could bring a variant of it in an upcoming installment of the “wall-crawler”.