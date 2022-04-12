Blucerchiati already at work at Mugnaini after the defeat against Bologna. On Saturday at the Ferraris there is the match against the grenades

After yesterday’s defeat against Bologna on Monday, Sampdoria immediately returned to work in Bogliasco this morning. Next Saturday, April 16, there is already the challenge against Salernitana at Ferraris, at 2.30 pm, a fundamental match to move the ranking back and get closer to salvation.

At Mugnaini, Giampaolo divided the team into two groups: a lighter session for those who played at Dall’Ara, more intense for the others. In the next few days, the recovery chances of the injured (Ekdal, Giovinco, Conti) and the conditions of Ferrari, who went out due to muscle fatigue in Bologna, will be evaluated.

Today, in the meantime, the referee Valeri of the Roma 2 section has been appointed to direct the match against Salernitana in Marassi. The assistants will be Dei Giudici from Latina and Lombardo from Cinisello Balsamo; the fourth official will be Colombo of Como, at the Var Manganiello of Pinerolo with the Avar Mondin of Treviso.

