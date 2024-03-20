Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra comes like a bolt from the blue: developed by Skydance with the participation of Amy Henning aka the mind behind the epic trilogy of Uncharted not that, behind Jack 3 And Battlefield Hardline. The title presents itself as a third-person action game with strong colours.

In Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra It's unclear whether we'll directly play Captain America, Black Panther, or both and then culminate in a clash between the two, although given the subtitle we can safely assume that behind the “clash” between the two heroes there is the dark hand of Hydra, perhaps led by the evil Red Skull.

The game seems like a prelude to something bigger, an undoubtedly ambitious project for the production company Skydance which for now only boasts two titles in its portfolio: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and Archangel: Hellfire. The premises underlying the title are all there. There is a curiosity for the most passionate fans beyond what we have seen.

In theory, according to the historical era to which the title refers, the famous Black Panther would not be “our” T'Challa but rather T'Chaka or the hero's father who played in the MCU films. The aesthetics are based a lot on the films we have seen at the cinema, after all the public knows them like this and it would be foolish to present “classic” comic costumes today. The game is expected for 2025.