His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continued this evening, Wednesday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, receiving well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, at Al Badi Al Amer Palace.

His Highness received congratulations and blessings on this great religious occasion from His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, His Excellency Abdullah bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and from senior officials and official delegations, representatives of associations, councils, educational institutions, businessmen and clerics. The country's notables and citizens.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the advent of the holy month, wishing His Highness good health and continued well-being, and that the Almighty God will repeat this blessed religious occasion for His Highness for many years, and that the Almighty God will grant the UAE more progress and prosperity, and the two nations. Arabic and Islamic with Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by: Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor in the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Khalid. Bin Essam Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Suburbs Affairs Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Prevention and Safety Authority, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Labor Standards Development Authority.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Oil Council, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, and His Excellency Rashid. Ahmed bin Al-Sheikh, Head of the Amiri Diwan, and a number of senior officials, heads and directors of government departments.