‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a moment of tension as it eagerly awaited the arrival of ‘Patty’s’ aunt; However, upon meeting her, everything took a 180° turn, because she was not as fine a person as Joel’s lover had said. Maruja, a character played by Lucía de la Cruz, met each of the members of her family, but there was one that interested her since she saw him.

Maruja kept her eye on ‘Jimmy’ at lunch. ‘Patty’s’ aunt decided to sit next to ‘Charito’s’ son to court him and at one point during lunch she decided to grab his leg. At that action, the youngest of the Gonzales jumped in fright and, to pass the awkward moment, Joel’s lover commented that her aunt sang beautifully.