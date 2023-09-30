Saturday, September 30, 2023
Strikes | USU: Half of Finns oppose restrictions on the right to strike

September 29, 2023
in World Europe
Strikes | USU: Half of Finns oppose restrictions on the right to strike

Women are clearly more critical than men of the tightening measures planned by the government.

Which another Finn does not accept Petteri Orpon (collective) restrictions on the right to strike planned by the government, says Uutissuomalainen. In the survey, 50 percent opposed the restrictions, 35 percent accepted them, and 15 percent did not take a clear position.

The government wants to limit the employee’s right to strike so that political strikes can last no more than one day. The purpose of a political strike is to oppose the decisions of the government or parliament.

The answers show that the views of men and women clearly differ. 45 percent of men and only 26 percent of women accepted the limitation of the right to strike.

Turku university teacher of political history at the university Ilkka Kärrylä estimates that the difference may be explained, among other things, by the fact that men are on average more right-wing than women.

See also  The Pentagon denied the presence of a US submarine in Russian waters

“Perhaps it also affects the fact that in recent years there has been a desire to catch up on wage differences in female-dominated fields, and because of that there have been industrial disputes,” he says to Uutissuomalai.

The survey was carried out by Tietoykkönen, and one thousand Finns answered it in mid-September. The margin of error for the overall result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.

