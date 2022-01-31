Coronavirus EU coronary vaccination certificate valid for nine months from the second dose

EU From February, coronary vaccination certificates will be accepted for intra-EU travel only for nine months after receiving the last vaccine in the basic series, according to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Kela.

The basic series of vaccines used in Finland is two doses of vaccine. After the third vaccine, the validity of the certificate will not be limited for the time being.

In December, the European Commission approved a nine-month validity period for the vaccination certificate for intra-EU travel.