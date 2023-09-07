Football European Championship qualification | Huuhkajat created a few chances in the first half – an important EC qualifying match still 0-0

The Finnish national football team will meet Kazakhstan in the European Championship qualifying match. HS follows the match moment by moment in this article.
Ismo Uusitupa HS
Finland and Kazakhstan’s EC qualifying match will be played in Astana from 5 p.m.
The match is important for both teams, as the duo is at the top of Group H of the EC qualification with equal points. Both have three wins from four matches. Denmark and Slovenia are two points away from the duo.
