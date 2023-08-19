Martin: Sprint or Corrida?

Jorge Martin he was evidently nervous about a Qualifying that saw him not go beyond 12th place on the grid due to laps canceled due to not having respected the track limits. The Spanish rider started off in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring, an approach that can be shared in the light of the awareness of having a good pace, but this led to non-trivial consequences for several riders. At the start, Martin went inside delaying braking forcing Fabio Quartararo to get the bike up again. The Yamaha rider thus found himself in a sandwich which unleashed a domino effect that knocked out Johann Zarco, Marco Bezzecchi and Miguel Oliveira. Quartararo, Bastianini and Vinales, on the other hand, were able to continue, but the race was now compromised.

Subsequently Martin attacked Luca Marini at the inside chicane, who tried to set the trajectory perhaps not expecting his rivals to enter. The contact sent the VR46 pilot to the ground. During the race, the Race Direction communicated that what happened at the start would be analyzed after the Sprint, while for what happened with Marini there was no action given that through an official communication the Race Direction declared that it was not a contact from sanction. Jorge Martin hot instead he admitted he was expecting a long lap penalty for the contact with Marini, while the crew chief Romagnoli anticipated that according to team Pramac there will be no sanctions for what happened in Turn-1. An astonishing yardstick to say the least if compared to the fact that Bagnaia in Jerez was forced to hand the position back to Jack Miller after a very light contact or compared to the long lap penalty that Quartararo had to serve a year ago at Silverstone for involving Aleix Espargarò in his fall in Holland.

Martin’s words

“It was a really exciting race because a lot of things happened during the race. At the first corner I saw many riders who crashed, and I was very nervous because I didn’t know who had it worse. But I started to push and when I passed Marini I was already in front, I felt him touch me and he crashed. I thought they would give me a long lap penalty, so I pushed all the way to the last corner to have an advantage of at least 3 seconds. I was at the limit, but I’m happy to finish on the podium after a bad morning. I think tomorrow will be more difficult, but I hope I have my pace.”

The words of the chief technician Daniele Romagnoli

“Gino borsoi confirmed to us that there won’t be any penalties after the accident at the start. Unfortunately, Martin was unable to set a good lap in qualifying, he took the track limits and this penalized us at the start. More than that’ he couldn’t do from 12th place. I understand what happened at the start, which is always a very excited moment, and also afterwards, however honestly racing is like that. Jorge was very strong. He was especially exhausted psychologically at the end of the race, because the potential could allow him to start further than the 12th place in qualifying, so being able to bring this result home with all the question marks of the penalty is a deserved result ”.