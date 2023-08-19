Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb he has been a prominent figure within Microsoft for years Xboxestherefore one of his mysterious ones cannot go unnoticed visit Nintendo headquarterswhich immediately gave rise to bizarre theories, since the man recently left his role at Microsoft Gaming.

Larry Hryb’s recent announcement that he is leaving Xbox after 20 years has caused quite a stir, stepping down from his role as Director of Programming of Xbox Live, having helped build the Xbox division, the online platform and a communication staple of Microsoft’s gaming section.

Considering his long career, it is likely that Major Nelson will simply retire, but he may also have plans to start a new adventure in the videogame sector. Thinking about this, it is clear that his visit has already given rise to some possible theories about his closeness to Nintendo.