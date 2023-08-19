Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb he has been a prominent figure within Microsoft for years Xboxestherefore one of his mysterious ones cannot go unnoticed visit Nintendo headquarterswhich immediately gave rise to bizarre theories, since the man recently left his role at Microsoft Gaming.
Larry Hryb’s recent announcement that he is leaving Xbox after 20 years has caused quite a stir, stepping down from his role as Director of Programming of Xbox Live, having helped build the Xbox division, the online platform and a communication staple of Microsoft’s gaming section.
Considering his long career, it is likely that Major Nelson will simply retire, but he may also have plans to start a new adventure in the videogame sector. Thinking about this, it is clear that his visit has already given rise to some possible theories about his closeness to Nintendo.
Major Nelson Switching to Nintendo?
Having helped establish Xbox since the early 2000s, he certainly has experience, and his specialization in Xbox Live and integrated online platforms could also be useful to Nintendo, but from here to think that there may be a new collaboration it passes.
However, this is the idea that many are trying to spread, with Major Nelson possibly joining Nintendo, or at least approaching it in professional terms, and not just as a courtesy call. However, a visit was over: as evidenced by the photo posted by Hryb, accompanied by the text “Just a visit”, the ex-Xbox has simply made a trip to the headquarters of Nintendo of America, at least for now.
Note, however, how on the card received to identify themselves as “guest” they also curiously wrote his name wrong.
