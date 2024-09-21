‘Uncomfortable’ message

MotoGP is about to enter – not without discussion and controversy – the era of radio communications. For the moment, however to decide the outcome of a race ‘just the messages on the dashboard are enough’. That’s what happened to Jorge Martin in the Sprint race at Misano-2. After an excellent start, which saw him immediately jump to the lead of the race, the Spanish rider from the Pramac team lost the lead on lap 8 due to a error in curve 13The unusual reason for his wide run was a previous track limit violation that was communicated to him on the dashboard, distracting him.

A distraction and Pecco goes

“I made a little mistake that I paid dearly for – explained the Spaniard in the mixed zone after the race – I lost a bit of concentration. I got a warning that I had exceeded the track limits in an inconvenient spot. At that point I started looking at the screen in the wrong place and missed the line by two meters, letting Pecco pass”. Regret aside for the missed victory, Martin however appeared satisfied with his race pace, both before and after giving up the first position to his rival.

Confidence for the race

“Up until that point I had everything under control and was keeping a really good pace. – remarked the leader of the World Championship, still first but now with only four points on Bagnaia – but I hope that tomorrow I can improve even more and not make mistakes. When Pecco passed me I thought I would immediately lose a second, instead I saw that I was able to reduce the gap. If there had been another two or three laps I could have even attacked. So I’m confident for tomorrow: even if he were to overtake me, I’m able to react. On other tracks I struggle a lot to follow him. But here I feel I can follow him quite closely without too many problems for the front”he concluded.