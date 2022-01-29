The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) announced that the time of January 29, 2022 will be characterized by a marked drop in temperature in areas located to the south and west of the Mexico City.

The environment will then change to warm throughout the day accompanied by clear to partly cloudy skies with no chance of showersso enjoy the commitments you have planned for this Saturday.

The thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 11 to 21 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of 22 degrees Celciuswhich would reach up to 9 degrees Celcius in the early hours of tomorrow’s weather.

S emphasizes that today’s air quality is bad with maximum values ​​of 111 points and PM10. The wind will blow from the north and northeast component from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 25 kilometers per hour.

Weather tomorrow January 30, CDMX

The capital dependency highlights that there is a probability of experiencing low temperature at dawn for him time of January 30, 2022 in the vicinity of Mexico City, so you should not forget to dress warmly.

For his part, the National Meteorological System (SMN) refers cold to very cold environment with frost for Sunday both in the country’s capital and in areas of its Mexican territorial neighbor.

It is also expected to appreciate partly cloudy sky and temperate environment in the course of the day, without rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. The wind will be from the west component from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.