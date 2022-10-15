Culiacan, Sinaloa.- Beautiful portraits and captivating canvases were presented during the art exhibition“Foundational landscapes: spirit of time and place” by Martha Romero, this Saturday, October 15 at the Lexus University facilities. During the presentation, attendees were invited to travel through beautiful trails and be amazed by the works.

Art with a message

Martha Romero inaugurated the exhibition “Foundation Landscapes”, together with her colleagues from the Sinaloan artist community, Minerva Solano, Mayra Zazueta, Irina Grijalba and Sandra Robles.

The group praised Romero’s extensive career and affirmed that the artist’s new work has extremely interesting contradictory overtones, which touch on topics about the search for new horizons, without losing our roots that tie us to the true home.

During the presentation of the works, Martha Romero took a moment to talk with EL DEBATE about the true meaning of the exhibition. The artist assures that all the selected pieces were created from a highly personal and intimate corner of the artist’s life.

“It speaks a lot about me, who I am and the issues that my mind was focused on at the time, such as migration, which is a process that all beings go through.”

The works speak of a harmony between human beings and nature that today seems almost impossible to achieve, after the passage of humanity on the planet has largely led to the destruction of the environment. Romero does not lose hope in restoring and healing these natural spaces, raising awareness through his art.

“For some time now my pieces have been characterized because they are very organic and because they speak of ecology, I hope to convey a message of respect for the environment,” said the renowned artist.