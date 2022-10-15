





The governor of Alagoas and reelection candidate Paulo Dantas (MDB) called the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to have access to the inquiry that led to his removal from office until the end of his term.

The investigation runs in secrecy at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). On Thursday, the 13th, the Special Court of the STJ decided, by 10 votes to 2, to maintain the decision of Minister Laurita Vaz, who ordered the governor’s removal.

The session was broadcast live, but the process continues to run under judicial secrecy. Rapporteur of the investigation, the minister said that there are sensitive data that cannot be disclosed.

In the statement sent to the STF, the governor’s defense alleges that it requested access to the case file before the trial, but so far is not aware of the charges, which in the opinion of the lawyers violates the right of defense.

“The defense was present at the extraordinary session, in a trial that lasted almost 5 hours, without being allowed to carry out support or even to carry out a clarification of fact”, complain lawyers Cristiano Zanin, Valeska Teixeira Martins, Maria de Lourdes Lopes , Eliakin Tatsuo and Guilherme Queiroz Gonçalves.

The defense says the case is urgent, because the governor is a favorite in the election and was removed without formal charges.

The emedebista is investigated on suspicion of operating a scheme to hire phantom employees to embezzle wages, the so-called “rachadinha”, when he was a state deputy. The investigation targets at least 93 appointments of civil servants in positions commissioned in the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas, who received up to R$ 21 thousand. Investigators estimate that the alleged deviations could reach R$ 54 million. Dantas denies irregularities and says the inquiry is politically motivated.

The removal is precautionary, to preserve the investigation and avoid deviations. The measure does not affect the governor's candidacy for re-election.








