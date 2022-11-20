Monday, November 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Martha Bayona and Kevin Quntero shine in the UCI Track Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Marha Bayonne

Martha Bayona.

Photo:

UCI Track Champions League

Martha Bayona.

Round 2 was played in Berlin.

The Colombian cyclist Martha Bayonne He has an outstanding performance in the UCI Track Champions League. This Saturday, in Berlin, she achieved a second place that allows her to continue leading the women’s table.

This Saturday, in the second round, in the Keirin test, Bayona took second place, behind the Canadian Keisey Mitchell. Third place went to Shanne Braspennincx, from the Netherlands.

Bayona won brilliantly in the keirin test of the first valid one that was held in Palma de Mallorca (Spain).

Thus, the Colombian dots the table. She is followed by Mitchell, and the French Mathilde Gros is third.

In men, there was also a Colombian medal. It was for Kevin Quintero, who came third in the Sprint, behind winner Matthew Richardson of Australia and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Martha #Bayona #Kevin #Quntero #shine #UCI #Track #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Turkey bombs targets in northern Syria in retaliation for Istanbul attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.