Martha Bayona and Kevin Quntero shine in the UCI Track Champions League

Martha Bayona.
UCI Track Champions League
Martha Bayona.
Round 2 was played in Berlin.
November 19, 2022, 07:14 PM
The Colombian cyclist Martha Bayonne He has an outstanding performance in the UCI Track Champions League. This Saturday, in Berlin, she achieved a second place that allows her to continue leading the women’s table.
This Saturday, in the second round, in the Keirin test, Bayona took second place, behind the Canadian Keisey Mitchell. Third place went to Shanne Braspennincx, from the Netherlands.
Bayona won brilliantly in the keirin test of the first valid one that was held in Palma de Mallorca (Spain).
Thus, the Colombian dots the table. She is followed by Mitchell, and the French Mathilde Gros is third.
In men, there was also a Colombian medal. It was for Kevin Quintero, who came third in the Sprint, behind winner Matthew Richardson of Australia and Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands.
SPORTS
November 19, 2022, 07:14 PM
