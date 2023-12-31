We met a couple of weeks ago, late in the afternoon, in a gap in his devilish schedule, in which he combined the presentation of VIP Big Brotherhis presence in Everything is a lie and the rehearsals and tests of the gala and the dress with which she will ring the bells of Telecinco this New Year's Eve. Since we are both very pressed for time and Madrid at Christmas is a hell of a traffic jam, we met in a cafeteria next to his home and we agreed that I would let him know when he arrives and comes down. This is how he makes the most of the minutes he spends with Berta, his one-year-old baby, who he had with the comedian Edu Galán. She appears, splendor with TV makeup, and doesn't seem to be in a hurry. She is a professional.

Those who know her tell me that she is addicted to work.

Completely. I am very passionate and I live everything in life intensely. Work too.

In the debate of 'Everything is a lie' he does not avoid controversies. Are you into puddles?

Not especially, I don't usually get involved for the sake of getting involved, what I like is to pose dilemmas that make me think and reflect, but not a puddle for the puddle. Let's say I don't encourage them, but if I have to get wet, I get wet, I don't hide.

How long is your armor? The thickness of TV makeup?

I have quite a lot of self-control, that doesn't mean I'm not a real person, but I take good care of myself. Makeup also plays its role. For me, being professional is also that.

He studied Economics and International Trade. Are finances still your plan B?

I hope not. Now it would be terrible. The job is done by doing it and I have lost muscle. I wouldn't like to work in a bank. It is a super competitive job, you work many hours and you have to like it. And my vocation is not that, but communication, creativity.

Her blog about economics for all audiences on YouTube launched her to fame. Were you surprised by her success?

Well not so much. That was a way to create a personal brand, to differentiate myself. When I was little, I studied piano, and then, already working in a bank, I also went to acting courses. I have always wanted to dedicate myself to communication and, for me, there was no small way to achieve it.

How much of your success do you think you owe to your physical appearance?

Don't know. I guess it's a set. A more or less graceful image with solid work and speech. Sometimes my appearance played against me. When I traveled through Europe they didn't take me seriously. Because she was a woman and because she was young, more than because of her physique, although it is true that sometimes she noticed looks as if she were a piece of meat.

Have you suffered from machismo?

No, because I know who I am. They portray themselves. In this country, machismo is very heavy, but it doesn't just happen to me. I didn't stop at that and moved on. My pride is that I have not stopped doing things and they have always come for me.

Marta Flich, journalist, photographed at the Telecinco facilities in Madrid. Bernardo Perez Tovar

He started on TV when he was in his late thirties. It is not frequent.

And I'm super proud. Do you know the rush it gives when someone sees you in something totally different from what you've always done?

How much did you hesitate to agree to present 'Big Brother VIP'?

Zero. Absolutely. They told me like that, point blank, in an office, and I didn't believe it. I asked them if they were clear, they said yes and, if they were clear, I was delighted. I always throw myself into the pool, and then, if I see that I have some lack of training, I look for a life, but I never say no to something that I want. I don't know what impostor syndrome or the comfort zone is. I have not lived a day of my life in it.

If it stops, does it rust?

I let life take me, I like challenges, I always go for more. I am a hyper-perfectionist, and I take risks with my head, yes.

And there have been no blows?

Personally, many. I have been very wrong, but I have also changed a lot. It's called evolution, it's called maturing. Those people scare me in one piece. I think differently since I've been more adult.

Were you less tolerant when you were younger?

As a young person you don't have patience, you don't listen. Now I am infinitely more patient, even though I have less time. I have learned to listen: that is why we have two ears and one mouth, to listen twice as much as we speak. I have learned to empathize, put myself in the other's shoes, I am less radical, less visceral, I do not think that I am always right and I question myself many times. It is super hygienic and healthy.

What was he like at 25?

Well, super insecure. I've always felt that society wanted me to be a certain way. At home I have been educated and given all the tools to be happy, free and powerful, and yet, you feel that thing that you are never enough, that you don't like me enough. That heals with age.

Do you handle criticism well now? Because many have fallen.

Yes, much better: it is also true that I don't read social networks much, it takes up a lot of my time and is very destructive. I try to surround myself with people smarter than me, and of course I listen to what they have to tell me, I try to take note and improve, because it is not worth hiding behind the image that you think you project. Complacency is worthless, but you have to choose who to listen to.

It is famous. Would she enter to compete in Big Brother VIP?

Well, you can never say no, who knows. Not right now, because I'm presenting it, but it seems like a format . Maybe in 10 years I come in, you remind me and I have changed my mind. I don't know where life is going to take me and what decisions I am going to make.

What will its 2024 chimes be like? Do you have something planned?

I will wear a fantastic dress because it is a special night, but very real. Both Jesús Calleja and I are not characters, we are people, we get along very well and we are going to give our all and let ourselves go. It has been a bad year from a global point of view, on a planetary level, but it is a nice moment to take personal stock.

And what is yours?

Fantastic, 2023 has been my happiest year, the best of my life. I became a mother at the end of 2022. I had her when I was 44 years old. I have been an old mother and it was very difficult for me to get pregnant. I always wanted to be a mother, but until last year I had not found the time or the person to be one with. Berta has been a miracle.

Arturo Pérez Reverte, godfather at his wedding with Edu Galán, does go from puddle to puddle on the networks. Do they joke about it?

Arturo is wonderful, a genius. The guy who has the best time on social media, he is a provocateur, a free thinker, a generous person and an intellectual like the top of a pine tree. I understand that those who don't know him may have a different opinion about him, but I know him and I adore him. It's like what he told you before: you can't control people's opinion of you. I'm not going to get frustrated because someone I don't know doesn't like me. What a stress. In that sense, being a mother, having a person who occupies your attention, takes away a lot of nonsense. Popularity doesn't matter to me. It is a consequence of my work. It's nice that they love you, but what I like is working.

Once, I heard Esperanza Aguirre blurt out in her husband, Edu Galán's face, that you two didn't fit together at all. How fine and diplomatic she is, right?

Ha ha ha. It happens to us a lot. Stereotypes work a lot there. Edu makes jokes about it all the time: they look at you and they look at me and they can't believe my luck, he tells me, but the luck is mine. Edu is the most incredible person I have ever met in my life.

From 0 to 10, how happy are you?

I am super happy, I am in the happiest moment of my life. 2023 has been a fantastic year and for 2024 the only thing I ask for is health, love and to continue working.

As a child, Marta Flich (Valencia, 45 years old) wanted to be an artist and president of the Government, not necessarily in that order. But she, with an eminently practical mind, decided to study Economics as a nutritional plan, while she continued with her piano classes and combined her work in a bank with acting courses. Until she decided to combine her two passions and launch an informative video blog about economics for all audiences in the Huffington Post. It was his launch into television. In 2023 he has reached his highest level of popularity with the presentation of 'Big Brother VIP' and 'Everything is a Lie'. This New Year's Eve will present the Telecinco chimes with Jesús Calleja.

