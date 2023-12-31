The forward of the Saudi club Al-Nasr and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, finished the season as the top scorer of 2023. The footballer won the title for the fifth time in his career, scoring 54 goals and ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who are both 52 years old.

Ronaldo scored the 54th goal in Al-Nasr's match with Al-Taawoun, which ended with a score of 4:1. Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio and Ronaldo, who received a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct in the 11th minute of the game, scored a goal for the guests, reported “Sport Express“

The forward has had a successful spell in Saudi Arabia since joining the league from Manchester United in January.

Another title was awarded to the Portuguese football player by an SMM company Hooper H.Q. – according to them, Ronaldo became the most popular athlete of 2023. Second place in the rating goes to Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi. The third goes to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Even in the SMM rankings, Ronaldo is fighting for primacy with Messi, who said back in October that the rivalry with the Portuguese striker is a great battle from a sporting point of view.

On December 15, it became known that the Portuguese striker of the Saudi club Al-Nasr, Cristiano Ronaldo, was not included in the top most expensive football players of the Saudi Arabian national team. The cost of 38-year-old Ronaldo, according to experts, is estimated at €15 million.