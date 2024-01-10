Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French Olympique Marseille is active in the current winter transfer market, searching for players to fill the void left by the departure of 4 of its African stars, to participate with their country’s national teams, in the African Cup of Nations, which begins in Côte d’Ivoire on January 13.

Marseille received offers from player agents, and rejected the offer of the agent of French international Anthony Martial, the Manchester United striker, who is in turn seeking to get rid of the player, because he had not benefited from him during the last two years, as he loaned him for half a season to the Spanish Seville, and he returned again this season, and did not do anything to deserve it. Remaining at Old Trafford, where he only scored two goals in 19 matches.

Despite Marseille's limited financial capabilities, it urgently needs to strengthen its ranks this winter, to compensate for the departure of its four stars to Côte d'Ivoire with their country's national teams.

The reason for Marseille's rejection of Frenchman Martial is due to his high salary and United's excessive financial demands.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria personally supervises the new contracts, and the first thing he did was reject the Martial deal, describing it as beyond the reach of the club and its financial capabilities.

Because Marseille closed Martial's file, United resorted to marketing him in Turkey, and indeed a rapprochement with Fenerbahce occurred, according to the Top Mercato website, and a meeting is scheduled to be held this week between United and Turkish club officials regarding Martial joining Fenerbahce in This January.

Martial's contract with United expires next summer, and the club does not intend to activate the additional year clause in his contract.

Martial joined United in 2015, coming from Monaco, France, for 60 million euros. He excelled in the first two years, but then his level declined significantly after that due to injuries. The Top Mercato website reported that the Turkish club is willing to pay 8 million euros in order to obtain the services of the French international.

Anthony Martial, born on December 5, 1995 (age 28), began his professional career in Lyon in 2012, then moved to Monaco in 2013 until 2015, and then traveled to England to play for Manchester United in 2015, including a short loan for 6 months to Sevilla in 2022.

He played for the youth teams under 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21 years old, and was promoted to the senior team in 2015.