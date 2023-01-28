Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The technical staff of our national football team continues to follow the league matches, with the aim of assessing the levels of international players, to determine their capabilities, and the extent of the development of performance from a technical and physical point of view for all the names nominated to enter the expected assembly on the 12th of next March, and before the tournament in sufficient time, with the aim of preparing and preparing to participate in the tournament. West Asia, which will be a “last chance” for our national team, in addition to the technical staff, to improve the image and appearance in a way that satisfies the Emirati football fans, and prompts them to restore confidence in the team, before starting preparations to participate in the 2023 Asian Cup, which Qatar will host next January.

The contract of the coaching staff of our national team expires next July, and the National Teams Committee had adhered to giving Arwabarina the opportunity to complete his career with Al-Abyad until the end of his contract, provided that the final assessment of the fate of the device would be after West Asia, since the tournament would be a last real opportunity to find out the capabilities of the team and the development of performance. Away from the pressure, against the backdrop of the early exit from the “Gulf 25”, which frustrated everyone, and the team needs to recover its technical health and return to achieve positive results in continental and regional forums.

And the technical staff had begun the stage of replacement and renewal, starting from the camp last September in Austria, hoping to reach the most appropriate combination, which would depend on the most important elements of the local league, especially the young players and the most prominent talents of the Olympic team generation, while grafting them with some names from the “old guard” to add an element. Experience in the “white” squad.

The federation did not settle on determining the fate of Rodolfo Aruabarina, as the decision was postponed until the end of his contract, whether by extending the coach in the construction phase for the future of the “white”, or thanking him and searching for a replacement next summer.

And the West Asian Football Federation had announced, earlier in early January, the participation of the Thai national team as a guest in the tournament, as the West Asian Federation invited the Thai national team to participate. One of the largest regional tournaments in the Asian continent, and one of the most important historical tournaments for the West Asian Federation, which has been organizing since its establishment nearly 21 years ago.

The West Asian Federation received official confirmation from the Lebanese Federation, with the participation of the first Lebanese national team in the West Asian Championship, which will be hosted by the country from March 20 to April 2, to complete the “Cedar” team contract for the 12 teams participating in the tournament, along with Al-Abyad.

The Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Yemen, Kuwait, and Palestine are participating in the tournament, in addition to inviting Thailand to participate for the first time in the history of the tournament, after the Qatari team apologized, and the teams are divided into 3 groups. The top two of each group, as well as the best third-placed teams, qualify.