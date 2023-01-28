In recent days the new team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, met the Italian and foreign press in what, in fact, was his first official outing with the media as number one in the Maranello team. The French manager it seemed calm and determined, aware of the importance of the role he has been called to play and of the expectations of the fans who hope that 2023 will be the right year to bring the world crown back to Ferrari. Vasseur then released an interview broadcast on the Prancing Horse’s social networks in which he spoke of the sensations he had in these first weeks of work, which officially began on 9 January.

“Everything is going wellassured the 54-year-old from Draveil, adding: “There is little time between the beginning of January and the first tests on the track, the schedule is intense. My priority is to get to know as many people as possible here at Ferrari, have a meeting with them, to get to know the individualities. I consider it a very important thing for my position; I’ve done a lot, but I’m not done yet“. Vasseur then ensured that the atmosphere inside the Gestione Sportiva is “very positive” and that the whole team is “very focused and very busy“. There is clearly impatience for the presentation scheduled for February 14th and the first test on the track and the transalpine manager knows that, due to the limited time available (the world championship will start on March 5th in Bahrain), very few missteps will be allowed: “We know perfectly well that between the presentation, the first test and the first race, the season will be very complex. We will have to be ready from day 1. But the positive mood and there is positive energy”.

The former Alfa Romeo Sauber team principal later confirmed that he had “a long conversation” with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, to understand “mood, feelings and thoughts on the last season“, considering it an advantage to start again from a pair of riders consolidated over two years together. No spoilers on new car for Vasseur: “I think it will be red“, concluded the number one on the Ferrari wall with a mocking smile.