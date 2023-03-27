Burkina Faso – France 24 learned on Monday, March 27, 2023, through a press release from the Burkina Faso government, of the “sine die” suspension of the broadcast of its programs in the country. The management of France 24 regrets this decision and questions the unfounded accusations that question the professionalism of the channel.

The Burkina Faso government criticizes France 24 for broadcasting an “interview with the Chief of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)”, although the channel has never given him the floor directly, taking care to report his statements in the form of a chronicle. allowing the necessary distancing and contextualization. Furthermore, this chronicle made it possible for the first time to confirm that the French hostage Olivier Dubois, since then released, was being held by AQIM.

France 24 is outraged by the scandalous and defamatory statements by the Burkina Faso government, which associates the channel with “a communication agency for these terrorists”, who are trying to discredit the channel, whose independence and ethics are well established. France 24 recalls its unwavering commitment to freedom of information and the professional work of its journalists.

In addition, the decision to suspend the channel occurs without prior notice and without the procedures provided for in the France 24 transmission agreement drawn up by the Higher Communication Council of Burkina Faso having been implemented. However, the continuous exchanges between the regulatory authority and the representatives of France 24 have always allowed for a constructive dialogue. The reason that today serves as a pretext for the country’s government to justify the suspension of the channel’s transmission was never mentioned. In December 2022, the Burkina Faso government had already suspended RFI radio under the same exorbitant common law conditions, exempting itself from any due process.

In Burkina Faso, France 24 is followed every week by a third of the population and more than 60% of executives and managers. It continues to be accessible in direct reception via satellite through Eutelsat 16 A and SES 5, on Youtube, the Internet and social networks.