Last Saturday, during the Carlos Rivera concert in the Monumental Bullring of Morelia, a man decided to take the big step he proposed to his partner in a romantic gesture that moved hundreds of viewers.

While the singer was interpreting “La Carta”, the lover knelt down before his girlfriend and asked her to marry him.

The woman accepted the offer. and they sealed the commitment with an emotional kiss that was celebrated by those attending the concert.

The images of the moment have gone viral on Twitter, where users have highlighted the beauty and emotion of the moment.

This is not the first time that couples have taken advantage of Carlos Rivera concerts to make marriage proposals in public, and it is that the romantic atmosphere that exists in their presentations invites these gestures of love.