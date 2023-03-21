The Secretary of State for Justice made it clear on Tuesday that the conflict he has with the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia is far from over. To questions from the media, Tontxu Rodríguez, who went to the capital to discuss the details of the already announced rehabilitation of the Palace of Justice, did not want to delve into the reasons that led the organization to prevent the act in the judicial building and regretted that “there are those who want to do justice with the robes.”

The absence of a representative of the TSJ planned on the act that the Secretary of State for Justice finally held at the headquarters of the Government Delegation and which was attended by representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office, professional associations, Penitentiary Institutions, Corps and Security Forces of the State. Backed by the Government delegate, José Vélez, and by the deputy general director of Works and Heritage of the Ministry, María Luisa Miguel, Rodríguez put on the table the details of the project for the rehabilitation of the Palace of Justice of Murcia, headquarters of the TSJ and of the Provincial Court.

These works, which will entail an investment of more than 24 million euros, will not begin until December 2024, as explained by the Secretary of State. In order to undertake this improvement, the Ministry must first transfer the judicial units that the building houses to the City of Justice and this implies carrying out some adaptation works that are expected to start next August. These works will last about a year and will require an investment of another three million euros. “The public service of justice has to advance, to improve and we are going to continue supporting this development,” Rodríguez remarked.