Atlético Nacional failed to go from 0-0 against Millonarios this Wednesday in the first leg of the Betplay League finalwhich faces the two most popular teams in the country for the first time.

Millonarios controlled the ball and smashed two shots against the posts, while Nacional became strong in defense and looked for the result of a counterattack, in a interesting tactical duel between the Colombian coach Alberto Gamero and the experienced Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori.

The attacker Dorlan Pabón unleashed two dangerous mid-range shots that were rejected by the Millonarios goalkeeper, Juan Moreno, and was the main figure of Nacional, who was unable to bring joy to the fans that filled the stands of the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Now everything will be defined in Bogotá.

After the draw in the first leg final, and a few hours before the final duel in El Campín, ChatGPT, the most popular Artificial Intelligence ‘chatbot’ prototype, and ‘Matics Football’, a firm dedicated to the application of new technologies in data analysis in football, put their forecasts at the service of fans.

The champion between Millionaires vs. Nacional after the draw in the first leg, according to ChatGPT

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque. Photo: Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

After the goalless draw in Medellín, ChatGPT was consulted about what happened and what is to come.

“The match between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, was highly disputed based on what the Colombian media have said”responds the input ‘chatbot’.

Then, faced with a possible forecast in the final game, he answers: “Millonarios at home has had a good balance of games in their favor at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, so it is expected that they will get a victory in front of their fans”.

Before the first leg, ChatGPT said: “Atlético Nacional is a great team, whose historical weight has influenced Colombian soccer. Millionaires start as the favorite to win the title, however in football the pressure of playing in a final can influence the performance of the players.”

The champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to the ‘big data’

Jarlan Barrera, from Nacional, and Daniel Cataño, from Millionaires. Photo: Jaiver Nieto and Sergio Acero, from EL TIEMPO.

On the side of statistics and mathematical probabilities, there is the forecast of ‘Matics Football’, a company founded in 2020.

The firm, a ‘big data’ consultancy, was correct in its analysis of the probabilities of the teams that were going to make up the home runs, at least three weeks in advance. And within the framework of the first leg, he said that there was a 46.9% probability that Nacional would win. The tie, a result that ended up giving, had 24% in favor.

Now, for the return, says the firm, Millionaires have a 48.38% chance of winningthere is a 24.94% probability of a tie and Nacional has 26.68% in its favor.

The issue is that, with the tie in the first leg, and according to his outlook for the game at El Campín, the champion would be Millonarios. However, before the first leg, “considering the probability of winning, losing or drawing in each game and the possible goal differences in the final”, he had said that the champion would be Atlético Nacional, with 51.8% against 48. .2% of Millionaires.

And in the absence of the ball rolling in Bogotá, his footnote echoes in the study: “There is no statistically significant difference.”

Millonarios took the theoretical advantage in the first leg final

The grand final will be defined on Saturday June 24 Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Weather – @jaiverpress

The result of the first leg was perhaps a prize for Atlético Nacional, which could not make a difference in the game at home. In Millionaires, possible injuries to Daniel Cataño and Stiven Vega are concerned.This is how the scenario was for the final in El Campín.



