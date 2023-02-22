Last February 17th Marc Marquez he turned 30, a milestone that the Spanish rider will fortunately be able to celebrate on the track, thanks to the fourth and decisive operation on the humerus of his right arm which allowed him to get back on the saddle of his Honda without the pain suffered in the last three years. In fact, the eight-time world champion has repeatedly explained that that operation was the last possible one and the only alternative would have been to retire from competitions. The Catalan will have to understand the definitive recovery percentage of the limb, but the first 2023 tests in Sepang gave him confidence in his physical recovery.

Another matter is the performance of the RC213V, still clearly lagging behind the competition, Ducati in the first place. The Japanese team is trying everything, as seen in Malaysia when it sent Marquez out on the track without any aerodynamic appendages, leaving however the feeling of not having solved its problems. The six-time MotoGP world champion attended the ceremony motorcycle presentation 2023, held in Madrid. Below are his statements.

“It was finally a normal winter since in the last five seasons I have always been injured. It helped me to rest, I needed it and to prepare myself physically. It showed in Malaysia, but there’s still room for improvement, as I’m a perfectionist. The ongoing evolution is exciting, we are all working in the same direction. I went through the three worst years at a sporting level, and this period coincided with the crisis of a brand like Honda, which is capable of making a great championship if we all join forces. Mir? We need to have two riders capable of winning GPs. Joan comes from another brand, but she gave similar comments to mine after the tests, which makes Honda’s job easier.”