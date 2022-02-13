Honda has created the prototype of its MotoGP 2022 starting from a blank sheet, with an engine and a concept totally different from the RC213V which in recent years has created many headaches for the riders of the Japanese manufacturer.

Marc Marquez’s first impact with the new bike in Malaysia left the Spanish champion a bit hesitant and Marc admitted that he would have to change his riding style if he failed to extract maximum potential.

At the end of the three days of testing in Mandalike, Marquez said he was satisfied with the progress made and admitted that the Honda RC213V is now ready to be driven as he likes.

Read also:

“I’m happy with how preseason ended. Obviously you want to do more and more, but I’m satisfied ”declared Marc who today covered a total of 74 laps, setting the best time in 1’31”793, 7 tenths of a second behind his team-mate Pol Espargaro.

“The satisfaction was great especially here in Mandalika because we made a big change in terms of sensations compared to Malaysia”.

“I announced that my intention for these tests was to bring the bike to my territory. We made a big change in the project and at the beginning I was not comfortable with driving ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: MotoGP

“The bike has potential, but I could go fast for a lap and then struggle on the race pace. In Mandalika we brought the bike back to my territory. Maybe we won’t be so incisive on the flying lap, but now I can feel both the front and the rear ”.

“We made a lot of aerodynamic changes and the times have come. It means that the potential is there and I go home satisfied after these three days. I enjoyed it, even if today my shoulder hurt in the end ”admitted a Marquez not yet at 100% physical shape.

Once the MotoGP tests have been completed, the appointment is now set for March 6, the date on which the 2022 season will start in Qatar.

“The next time I get on the bike it will be a race weekend and that’s a great thing. In general, the feelings I had have changed for the better from the start of the tests to today ”.

“I am aware that I will not be in top form for the first race, but now I will have two weeks to spend at home and I will be able to train, take care of my shoulder and improve my condition. Let’s see how I will be in Qatar. Today I did a 10-lap race simulation and I felt good. Little by little I continue to improve and this is the most important thing “.