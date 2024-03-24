by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marquez-Bagnaia, contact arrives

When you have a Marc Marquez in the team, you alter the balance on the track and in internal relationships. Not because the Spaniard is a team-breaker, but because he has such a great personality and track record that they naturally end up having an impact on the races.

If Marquez rides a Ducati, even an older version, and is at the level of those who win with the GP24 (yesterday with Martin, today with Bagnaia) every duel with the Cabroncito it's a matter of honor. And so those duels happen, as happened in the Portuguese GP, where the battle is not for fifth place but for the prize of the strongest.

Marquez's words

Marquez, specifically, did not blame Bagnaia for today's accident, other than that he was too optimistic when looking for the intersection of the trajectory exiting turn-5: “It was a racing accident where two pilots crashed. This is the worst aspect for me and for 'Pecco', because we returned home with zero points, and that's what we didn't want.“, this is his comment to Sky Sports MotoGP. “For me 'Pecco' was too optimistic at that moment because there were three laps to go and he knew he was suffering, but these things happen“.

“I was very calm in this race, I waited for my moment towards the end, when I felt better. If I hadn't passed him in that corner I would have passed him later, because I had more speed. He tried to cross and we had this contact, I couldn't do much from the outside. In the direction of the race the atmosphere was calm. I said that it was a borderline accident, and that they were the ones who had to decide whether this could be done or not. There was no penalty for him, it happens in races and it happened like this today“.