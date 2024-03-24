













If it taught us anything Capcom In recent years they are all masters at giving new life to their franchises. rescued resident Evil of his deviation towards meaningless action and once again raised the name of Street Fighter after disappointments with the DLC and story modes of past installments.

Of course these series are very famous, but we believe that Capcom can use its magic to bring back others that have been largely forgotten. That's why we started thinking about this top 5 franchises that should be rescued.

The series that Capcom should bring back

Although Mega Man is one of Capcom's most recognized characters, they have already abandoned the blue bomber since 2018. In all this time we have only had a few collections and remasterings of its spin-offsbut without any entirely new game of this hero.

Source: Capcom

The strange thing is that with Mega Man 11 They showed that they could breathe new life into the formula while introducing new mechanics and challenges.. We wonder why they won't give it a new game, but it's time to bring it back. Especially with how popular sidescrollers are again these days. Even with a continuation of X we are satisfied.

4 – Lost Planet

Back in the days of the 360 ​​and the PS3 Capcom gave us a new IP in the form of Lost Planet. This was so successful that it quickly became a trilogy. Unfortunately it has been 11 years since its last delivery.

This franchise had mecha, giant bugs, intrigue, and exciting boss battles. Although everything went off the rails with the third part, we believe that it can still rise from the ashes. It is a series that has a lot of potential to return. Especially right now that the public is delighted with a similar title as it is Helldivers 2.

Source: Capcom

Capcom should take advantage of this excitement to give us an alternative. Furthermore, with its new RE Engine the world of EDN III could come to life in a beautiful and brutal way. I hope they bring her back.

Over the years Capcom has delighted us with several gems that for some reason it left forgotten. Strider It's one of the ones we miss the most. and that she would surely have a very good reception if they decide to bring her back.

After all, these are very challenging sidescrollers with a lot of action. In recent times we have already seen that the public and critics like these experiences. So it could be easy money. Curiously, we are in a similar situation as with Mega Man. Well the last game of Striderwhich came out in 2014, had a very positive reception and showed that the series had a lot to give.

Source: Capcom

Despite this, 10 years have passed without Capcom giving it a second chance. Strider an opportunity. A new reboot in style Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown It could be what is necessary for more people to love and know him.

2 – Viewtiful Joe

In a world where it seems that games are oriented more towards more artistic and serious experiences, it is time to remember again that they have to be fun above all. What better than the return of Viewtiful Joe to remind us of this? If you were around during the PS2 and Gamecube generation you probably heard about these Capcom titles or even played them. If you had that joy, you will already know why we want you to come back.

The pair of deliveries Viewtiful Joe They gave us some very good beat em ups, loaded with a lot of style, humor and unique mechanics. Not to mention its irreverent but memorable characters. These games came from the mind of Hideki Kamiya, who gave us gems like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry so you already know the pedigree he had.

Source: Capcom

It's been 20 years since the last main game and we would very much like to see it return. If they don't give us a new game, at least they release a collection of these classics so we can enjoy them on current consoles.

Perhaps there is no other return as requested by Capcom fans as that of Dino Crisis. After all, his first two games are considered classics.. Especially with the arrival of the remakes of resident Evilfans began to think that the Jurassic misadventures of Regina and her team deserved the same treatment.

Capcom may be a little skeptical about bringing the series back after the poor results of Dino Crisis 3. But perhaps focusing on their first games and giving them their remake is the ideal path for their return.

Source: Capcom.

After all, fans have already made their desire to see this series return many times. They were even excited by the first preview of Exoprimal when they thought it was the continuation of Dino Crisis. Plus survival horror is back in fashion. If they give us one that also has dinosaurs as its main enemies, then it is simply a hit waiting to be released. Cheer up Capcom, the public needs it!

Capcom just now has the magic hand and is still going strong. So if anyone can rescue sleeping franchises, it's them. Especially these ones that, despite the years, still have their fans who want them back. What did you think of our top? What other Capcom series would you like to see return? Tell us in the comments!

