Startup without ringing

The minimum result necessary to start the weekend satisfactorily – that is, direct qualification for Q2 – has arrived. For Marc Marquez However, Mandalika’s weekend doesn’t seem to have started off on the right foot. The eight-time world champion finished at seventh place in this afternoon’s pre-qualifyingsuggesting that he is not satisfied with the performance of his GP23.

“It wasn’t a perfect day – declared the spearhead of the Gresini team – we struggled at the start, especially this morning. In the afternoon we found a more suitable direction and I felt more comfortable. It’s costing me a little bit in one part of the circuit and once again with new tires we are not as fast as we should be. There’s work to be done”.

Alex ends up on the ground

However, things went decidedly worse for Marc Marquez’s brother and garage partner, Alex. The #73 is indeed crashed three minutes from the end of pre-qualifyingthus denying themselves the possibility of entering directly into Q2: “I made a mistake in Misano at the worst moment and today I made the same mistake – admitted the youngest of the Marquez brothers – we will have to grit our teeth to try to advance to Q2 tomorrow. Today’s lap might have been enough, but we’ll never know…We know we can be fast and tomorrow we can and must do well”he concluded.