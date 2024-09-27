It is said that the real Madrid is closely monitoring the development of academy graduate Nico Paz, who left to join Como this summer.
Paz, the son of former Argentina international Pablo, was born and raised on the island of Tenerife, but joined Madrid’s youth ranks in 2016 and spent seven years in their academy before breaking into the first team.
The midfielder made eight appearances for Madrid’s first team last season before being sold to Serie A newcomers Como towards the end of the summer transfer window for €6m.
According to ACE Madrid maintain a hefty 50% resale clause and are impressed by Paz’s performances in Italy so far.
The 20-year-old recently played a starring role in their first win of the Serie A campaign – an impressive 3-2 away win against Europa League winners Atalanta.
It has been suggested that Madrid could bring Paz home to the Santiago Bernabéu (they also have the option of buying him back at first sight if they see fit), but this report from ACE It focuses on the possibility of Como selling to another Italian team, with Los Blancos receiving half of the transfer fee.
Como, led by former Spanish international Cesc Fábregas, is in 15th place in Serie A after five games. However, this season has already suffered a blow following Raphael Varane’s decision to retire just two months after joining the club on a free transfer from Manchester United.
Paz has contributed two assists in his four games with Como.
