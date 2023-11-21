Final chapter

11 years spent together, 169 Grand Prix contested, 59 victories, 64 poles, 101 podiums and six world champion titles won. These are the numbers of Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda team on the eve of the Valencia weekend, which will mark the last step in the journey shared between the champion from Cervera and the Japanese manufacturer. From Monday the parties will separate, with Marquez who will wear the colors of the Gresini team – in Ducati – and the Japanese giant who will have to try to rebuild from the ashes of a very disappointing season in the premier two-wheel class. In the meantime, however, we have to face the last dance of this long history of successes.

Marquez says goodbye

“We have finally reached the end of the year. It’s been a season full of ups and downs, emotions and difficult decisions to make. ORNow we arrive in Valencia with the aim of ending the season in the best possible way – commented Marquez, presenting the last race of the season – It’s a track that I like and where I have good memories“.

“Naturally – continued Marquez – It’s not just any season finale, but a very emotional event, because an incredible chapter in my sporting career and my life is closing. Together with the Repsol Honda Team we have built an incredible history over the last 11 years, the good and bad moments have helped me become who I am and this weekend will serve to celebrate what we have done and enjoy the time spent together until the last moments . We want to make every lap count“.

Mir’s words

Valencia on the other hand will be ‘only’ there end of the first season in Honda for Joan Mir, who in this 2023 had to go through a real sporting ordeal. “A long season ends on Sunday – commented the 2020 world champion – we will have a day of rest and then the new year will begin. In Qatar we managed to improve on Sunday and this helped my confidence, so the aim is to continue in this direction also in the last race. The track has good memories for me, not only was it the scene of my first MotoGP victory, but it is also where I won the title in 2020. The conditions at this point of the year will be a bit complicated, especially in the morning, so we will have to be careful. Let’s keep working.”