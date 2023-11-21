Home page politics

Germany promises Ukraine further military aid in the war against Russia. What does Berlin want to deliver?

Berlin – Germany has Kiev for the Ukraine war A further aid package with military aid worth 1.3 billion euros was promised. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) announced this on Tuesday (November 21) in Kiev at a meeting with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerow. The package includes, among other things, four additional Iris T-SLM air defense systems and artillery ammunition.

It is the third tranche of Iris-T systems that Germany wants to deliver to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Three systems from the first tranche have already been delivered, and a fourth is scheduled to follow this winter. The second tranche of four systems is scheduled to be delivered in 2024, the now promised third tranche in 2025.

Pistorius visits Kiev during Ukraine war

Pistorius arrived in Kiev early on Tuesday morning for his second visit since taking office in January. The big topics of the trip are military training and military aid for Ukraine. The Defense Minister promised Ukraine the “solidarity and deep ties” of the Federal Republic. (afp)

